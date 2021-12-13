Aurangabad: In a shocking incident, a candidate who lost the post of Panchayat head election in Bihar's Aurangabad district thrashed two Dalits and forced one to lick his own spit. However, the video of the shameful act when viral and police swing into action and nabbed him.

Unable to digest the defeat, he displayed his muscle power and also made two Dalits to do sit-ups and also thrashed a few before landing behind bars.

The accused was identified as Balwant Singh and he was contesting for "Dumri Panchayat" under Amba police station area. He squarely blames Dalits for his big defeat.

Earlier, when Balwant was thrashing and making both the men do sit-ups by holding their ears, someone recorded the whole act and uploaded it on social media. After the clip went viral the incident came to light.

Taking cognizance of the incident, DM Saurabh Jorwal and SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra ordered action, forcing police to swing into action to register case and arrest the culprit.

In the viral clip, Balwant can be heard mentioning that he paid the two voters, and they still didn't vote for him. However, Balwant has told police that he was "punishing the villagers for creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition. They lodged a complaint against me after getting sober”.

For readers' information, the sale and consumption of liquor is completely banned in Bihar.

