Chandigarh: A defamation notice has been sent to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu after his speech at a recent rally in Sultanpur Lodhi, where the Congress leader was heard making questionable remarks about the police in the state.

In his rally, Sidhu said that sitting Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema can make 'a cop wet his pants.'

Chandigarh DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, through his lawyer, has sent a defamation notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu seeking an apology for making derogatory remarks against police forces on December 18.

In the notice, Sidhu has been asked to publicly apologize within 21 days, failing which criminal action will be taken against him.

Sub Inspector Balbir Singh of Jalandhar Rural also condemned Sidhu, saying "A senior leader has used such language against us. I strongly condemn it and I request DGP Punjab that Punjab Police's image should not be tarnished. We live with our families in society and our children question us why such language is being used against us."

"Sad to see our men in uniform being disrespected. 1700 PunjabPolice personnel sacrificed their lives to bring the state out of the dark days and now they are being mocked by @INCPunjab leaders & above all their President. Shameful! The HM should know, it not only breaks the morale of the force but it’s also a clear signal that Congress leaders have no confidence in our men in uniform", former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of former CM Beant Singh, who was assassinated in a bomb blast, not only backed the policemen but also hailed them for their role during militancy and COVID 19.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neil Garg said that such terminology used by senior leaders like Navjot Sidhu about police was not appropriate. He said that Sidhu should apologize to the police department without wasting any time. He said that from this statement of Sidhu it was clear how much respect political leaders had for the police.