New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Lok Sabha at 12 pm and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on the India China face off in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, and the Services Chiefs have briefed the Defence Minister on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The security forces updated him recently on the clashes between troops of both sides in Tawang border.