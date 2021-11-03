Ayodhya (UP): Deepotsav in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district began on a grand note with the 'Ram Ki Paidi' Ghat completely lit with colourful lights for the mega celebrations. Also, the administration will go for the Guinness Book of World record for lighting 7,30,000 earthen diyas today. Thirty-two other ghats are also being illuminated with earthen diyas.

In a first, an aerial drone show is also being organised on the occasion with 500 drones featuring the iconic moments from Ramayana. In addition to this, a 3-D holographic show, projection mapping and laser show are being held on the banks of river Sarayu.

The administration and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department have entrusted the responsibility of lighting the diyas to 12,000 volunteers.

Deepotsav celebrations being held on a grand scale

Around 200 artists and performers from all over the country and SAARC nations will participate in the Shobha Yatra, during which they will depict scenes from the Ramayana. At the Ram Katha Park, distinguished guests will be welcomed with Vedic chants.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate and lay the foundation of development projects, while a book on the tradition and cultural heritage of Ayodhya will also be released.

"Lord Ram along with his wife Seeta and brother Lakshman came back to Ayodhya after completing 'Van Vaas' of 14 years. It's time for us to celebrate and enjoy. Ayodhya is looking beautiful and I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this," a Sadhu from Ayodhya told ANI.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Sarayu.

