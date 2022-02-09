New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each for families of seven Army personnel who lost their lives in an avalanche in the high-altitude Kameng sector of the state.

In a tweet, the chief minister’s office said, “Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakhs each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), for the next of kin of 7 brave soldiers who lost their lives serving the Nation in an avalanche in the Kameng sector.”

The CM expressed grief over the demise of the Army personnel and prayed for strength to bereaved families on their tragic loss.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army Jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families on their tragic loss. May God gives them enough strength to bear the irreparable loss," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the demise of the soldiers. The Prime Minister said their "exemplary" services to the nation will never be forgotten. President Kovind said that the soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the country and their "selfless sacrifice" will be remembered.

Seven army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, were confirmed dead and their bodies were recovered from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday. The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.

READ: On LAC patrol, 7 soldiers die near ‘108 waterfalls’