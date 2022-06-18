New Delhi: External Affairs Ministry on Saturday said that it is “deeply concerned” over the terrorist attack on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan capital Kabul. In a statement issued this morning, official spokesperson of the MEA Arindam Bagchi said, “We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” Bagchi said.

Terrorists of the ISIS Khursan reportedly stormed into the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and fired at the worshipers there early Saturday morning. Multiple explosions were also heard during the attack. An official confirmation by Afghan officials of the attack was awaited. Puneet Singh Chandok of the India World Forum said that “unknown armed assailants” entered the Gurdwara early today morning.

Also read: Terrorists storm Gurudwara in Afghanistan capital Kabul, casualties suspected

"I just spoke to Gurnam Singh, President, Gurdwara Karte Parwan he was weeping and allegedly they have killed all residing inside the Gurdwara. As per him, the militants belong to ISIS,", Chandok added. Chandok further urged the government of India to immediately repatriate the minorities from the country without any further delay, while adding that they are waiting for an e-visa for six months.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that three of the five Sikh worshipers evacuated from the Gurudwara had been identified as Raghubir Singh, his namesake and Tirlok Singh adding an injured had been sent to hospital. “No details of those who are still inside Gurdwara Sahib...3 Sikhs who were inside Gurdwara Sahib still missing.

No information available on them yet,” Sirsa said. Sirsa said that 2 terrorists from the group which attacked the Gurdwara have been killed by Afghan soldiers adding 3 Afghan soldiers are also reported as injured.