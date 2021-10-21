New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that he was denied permission to attend the inauguration of Infosys Foundation's Vishram Sadan in Jhajjar as he did not get any invitation for the event, saying that his voice cannot be "crushed" like this.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Deepender Hooda said, "This has happened twice. Earlier also, there was a function at Jhajjar AIIMS. When the foundation stone was laid for AIIMS, there were 11 institutions that were sanctioned in 2009 under the UPA regime. One of them, the National Cancer Institute, has come up there. It pains me because setting aside the protocol, I was denied an invite,"

He further added, "I would have thanked the Infosys foundation for setting up this Rest House there, for providing all the funds. I would have urged the PM to complete all the remaining 10 projects of this particular campus. My voice cannot be crushed like this. I will not sit quiet until all the 11 institutions that were sanctioned during UPA tenure come up there,"

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Infosys Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar Campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jhajjar, Haryana. The occasion was achieving a milestone of 100 crore vaccine doses in India.

"I want to congratulate our countrymen, lakhs of doctors, nurses, health workers, and all the governments, political parties, organizations who came together to accomplish this milestone. Nobody can rob that credit from our countrymen," Hooda said. He also reacted to the farmer's protest against the three farm laws as today the Supreme Court of India has stated that farmers had the right to protest, but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.

"The Supreme Court should take it up very strongly with the Central government. The highways are blocked due to govt apathy. Farmers wanted to go to Ramleela grounds. But the Centre did not allow it, forcing them to sit upon the highways," the Congress MP asserted.