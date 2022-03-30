Bilaspur: Chandramati, one of the members of the tribal community family, has lodged a complaint with the Kota police station. But, the probe into the matter is yet to pick up pace. Thana Inspector said that a staffer was sent to inquire about the family, but they had left the village and gone somewhere. "The matter will be known after their return to the village," said the police official.

The tribal woman is a widow and she ekes out her livelihood working as a laborer. The victim woman Chandramati belongs to Salka village in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. One day, her eldest son Toran Khusro brought a goat belonging to a person named Radhe Nayak. But, the villagers misunderstood the matter and linked the incident with the suspected theft case. "Later, my son returned the goat to the real owner. But, the dispute is persisting. Head of the Panchayat Bhuwan Singh was still insisting on the money to resolve the matter," alleged Chandramati.

Despite resolving the matter, Bhuvan Singh asked for the money. "We are facing hardships as Panchayat Head issued a decree stopping our rations and other basic requirements. We were compelled to leave the village," she said.