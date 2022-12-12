Belagavi (Karnataka): Amid the ongoing border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, the authorities at the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Sunday passed a resolution to demand that Belgaum be turned into a Union Territory. The Sammelan was organized by the Ravalanath Panchakroshi Sahitya Akademi at Belagundi in the Belagavi district on Sunday, and was inaugurated by Shivaji Suntakar, an independent leader in rural Belgaum.

The resolution further demanded that all the government documentation in the Union Territory should be in the Marathi language. 'The central government should declare the border region of Belgaum as a Union Territory until the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute is settled,' the resolution read.

The Marathi speakers in the region should be able to do their registrations and other government documentation work in the Marathi language,' it added. The authorities requested the Karnataka government to take note of their resolution and issue an instruction in this regard.

Meanwhile, the pro-Kannada organizations have expressed outrage over the resolution and demanded action against the organizers.