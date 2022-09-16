Ranchi (Jharkhand): RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav will be visiting Singapore on September 20 for treatment. His passport, which was deposited with the authorities concerned, has been released. The special court on Friday asked the CBI authorities to release the passport. Lalu Prasad, who was convicted in the fodder scam case, will go to Singapore for treatment. Currently, he is out on bail. Prasad had demanded the release of his passport about two months ago.