Patna: Decks have been cleared for former Bihar chief minister and RJD national president, Lalu Prasad Yadav, to undergo kidney transplant at a hospital in Singapore. Doctors attending to Lalu Prasad have completed all the necessary formalities for going ahead with the surgery. Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya who lives in Singapore and remains active on social media, will be donating a kidney to her ailing farther.

Lalu Prasad's son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Lalu's wife Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti have reached Singapore. Rohini before the start of the operation, tweeted. "One who gave voice to scores of deprived people in Bihar. Pray for his speedy recovery and good luck." She further tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll, Wish me a good luck."

Rohini Acharya, who is vocal a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been donating one of her kidneys to her ailing father Lalu Prasad who is suffering from multiple health related complications for the past several months.