Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the media after the first meeting of Dhami government 2.0, held at the Secretariat on Thursday, to inform them that the government is committed to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. Dhami said, "In the sequence, our government will constitute a committee to prepare a draft for the Uniform Civil Code in the state."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

"The cabinet unanimously approved the setting up of a high-powered committee of experts at the earliest on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code", said Dhami.

Meanwhile, the BJP included the issue of the Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto for the first time in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections while the manifesto of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too had UCC. BJP believes that unless Uniform Civil Code is adopted, gender equality cannot come.

Uniform Civil Code is a uniform law for every citizen residing in India irrespective of their religion or caste. Currently, Muslims, Christians, and Parsis come under personal law while Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains have the Hindu Civil Law. The Constitution states the responsibility of the state under Article 44 of the Uniform Civil Code which has not been implemented in the country to date while there is an ongoing debate on the law.

Earlier, Dhami had announced on the last day of campaigning for the February 14 state assembly polls that if re-elected to power, the BJP government will form a high-powered committee consisting of legal experts, senior citizens, and intellectuals to draft the Uniform Civil Code.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read Uttarakhand: Ritu Bhandari 'grateful to PM Modi', says Speaker post is 'noble'