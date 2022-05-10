New Delhi: The Central government has told the Supreme Court that any decision regarding notifying minorities in the states will be taken after wide consultations with the State governments and other stakeholders as it has far-reaching ramifications throughout the country and not discussing it might lead to "unintended complications for the country". The affidavit has been filed by the Centre in response to a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, who sought directions to identify minorities at the State-level. He had contended that every State has a different composition and in several States, it's the Hindus, who are in minority. The top court had issued a notice in the matter and will hear it on Tuesday.

In an affidavit filed in response to a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said the Central government has notified six communities as minority communities under Section 2C of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. It is submitted that the question involved in the writ petition has far-reaching ramifications across the country and therefore any stand taken without detailed deliberations with the stakeholders may result in an unintended complication for the country.

Though the power is vested with the Central government to notify minorities, the stand to be formulated by the Central government about issues raised in this group of petitions will be finalised after having a wide consultation with the State governments and other stakeholders. The Ministry said this will ensure that the Central government can place a considered view before the apex court taking into consideration several social, logical and other aspects obviating any unintended complications in the future concerning such a vital issue.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on May 10 and asked the Union government to place its stand on record on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The Ministry of Minority Affairs had earlier told the apex court that State governments can declare any religious or linguistic community, including Hindus, a minority within the said State.

Read: SC directs states to ensure education for children affected in pandemic

With Agency inputs