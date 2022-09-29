Will Gehlot remain Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to decide in a day or two, says Venugopal
Published on: 10 minutes ago |
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Will Gehlot remain Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to decide in a day or two, says Venugopal
Published on: 10 minutes ago |
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
Updated on: 3 minutes ago
New Delhi: Decision on Rajasthan CM will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two, K C Venugopal said shortly after Ashok Gehlot backed out of Congress president polls on Thursday.
Loading...