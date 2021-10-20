Mumbai: Hearing on bail plea by a special Mumbai court will be taken up on Wednesday. The court order is likely at around 2.45 pm. Aryan Khan was arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau officers raided a Mumbai cruise ship party in disguise on October 2. Seven others, including his friend Arbaaz Merchant, were arrested on October 3.

Aryan Khan was languishing in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8. The anti-drugs agency has claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. However, Aryan Khan's lawyers underscored the fact the NCB had found no drugs on their client or any evidence that suggested he was about to use banned substance.

