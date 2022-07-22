New Delhi: After the Presidential Poll setback, the Opposition camp is being hit by massive desertion as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential poll, scheduled to be held on August 6. Sources said TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier assured her support to the opposition candidate for the Vice President's post after her telephonic conversation with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the issue.

Later, Banerjee repeated the same assurance to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Although TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his party was not consulted before Margaret Alva was unanimously declared the opposition candidate for the Vice President post, a source in the know-how told ETV Bharat that TMC took the decision after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and NDA's Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in Darjeeling earlier this month.

It is learned that BJP's central leadership had asked Sarma to get TMC's support for the Vice President election. "BJP is looking for TMC's support just to further weaken the opposition platform led by Congress," sources said. Significantly, a few days after the closed-door meeting between Mamata, Himanta, and VP candidate as well as former WB Governor Dhankhar earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cleared the names of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee's name from its first charge sheet in the multi-crore coal smuggling case where 41 persons including top officials of Eastern Coal Fields Limited (ECL) have been implicated.

The duo has been questioned by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate on several occasions in the case that rocked the nation. Even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to abstain from the Vice President polls, NDA candidate and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is all set to get elected with a huge margin.

In the Vice President election, a candidate must secure at least 393 votes out of 788, which is the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Earlier, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that TMC will abstain from the polling scheduled to be held on August 6. "We oppose the manner in which the opposition decided the candidate (Margaret Alva) without consulting the party," said Banerjee.

However, as per equations NDA's Dhankar is all set to emerge victorious even if TMC took party in the poll process. In the Vice President election, the electoral college consists of members of both the Houses of Parliament. Civilians and Members of Legislative Asembiles do not elect the Vice President directly.

Apart from elected members of both the Houses of Parliament nominated members such as from the Anglo-Indian can also participate in the poll process. The NDA has 348 in Lok Sabha (BJP's 303) and 117 in Rajya Sabha (BJP's 98 seats). In the Lok Sabha, opposition has 194 seats including UPA's 194. The TMC which falls in the non-aligned groups has 53 seats in the Lower House.

The opposition has 124 seats in Rajya Sabha including UPA's 50, non-aligned groups 74 inclusing TMC's 13. The polling to the Vice President election will take place almost 12-days after newly elected President Droupadi Murmu takes other as India's 15th President.

In the Presidential elections, results of which were declared on Thursday, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu got 2824 votes with a vote value of 676803. On the other hand, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 2824 votes having a vote value of 380177. Of the total 4754 votes polled for presidential election, the number of valid vote was 4701, whereas 53 were invalid.

Members of the State Legislative Assemblies took part in the election for the President. As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferrable vote.

For the 16th Vice Presidential election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha. Since all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament is one. A person who wants to get elected as the Vice President should be a citizen of India and complete the age of 35 besides being a member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha).

According to Article 66 (1) of the Constitution, the Vice President election shall be held in accordance with the system of Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote and voting at this election shall be held by secret ballot. In this election process, the electors has to mark preference against the names of the candidates. Preference should be marked in figures only and shall not be indicated in words.

The elector can mark as many preferences as the number of candidates. While the marking of the first preference is compulsory for the ballot paper to be valid, other preferences are optional. Similar to the Presidential election, the electorate will be provided with a particular pen to mark the ballot. Voting by using another pen will be invalid.