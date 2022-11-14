Kurukshetra (Haryana): A man has been elected village sarpanch after his death before a week of polling in Haryana's Kurukshetra. Rajbir Singh had filed his nomination for the post of the sarpanch in Janadedi village of Shahbad. Unfortunately, before a week of polling, Rajbir died due to a brain haemorrhage.

On November 12, the villagers voted in favour of Rajbir and he was declared a winner. DDPO Pratap Singh said, "Three candidates were in the fray for the post of sarpanch in the village in which Rajbir Singh died. Though he died all the villagers voted for the deceased. Hence, the deceased candidate Rajbir Singh won the poll. Later, the election report has been sent to the State Election Commission."

Elections will be held here again in the next six months. According to the villagers, the total vote in the village is 1,790. Out of which 1,660 votes were polled in which the deceased Rajbir Singh was declared the winner. The villagers said that if there are re-elections, then the decision will be taken by the people of the village by convening a meeting of the panchayat. They are planning to propose the name of Rajbir Singh's wife for the reelection.