Madhubani (Bihar): Four years after he died, a Congress leader in Bihar received an invitation to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function in the state capital.

The invitee, Abdul Hai Payami, had represented Laukaha assembly segment in the 1980s and breathed his last four years ago. "We were taken aback when the invitation card arrived in the name of Payami sahib. Vidhan Sabha authorities must be aware that he is no more," Sheetalambar Jha, district president of the Congress told a news agency.

Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that "all sitting and former MLAs and MLCs" have been invited to the function being held as part of the centenary of assembly premises. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they however conceded that the inclusion of a deceased person in the list of invitees, which had been approved by the Special Protection Group, was a "serious lapse"