Bathinda: A debt-ridden woman farmer ended her life by hanging herself at home in Ghumman Kalan village of Sub-Division Mor Mandi in Punjab's Bathinda district. It is learnt that Pritam Kaur, a former Sarpanch of the village, who was also the head of the household, owned two acres of land, owed Rs 10 lakh loan amount to the banks after taking an agricultural loan, which she could not repay.

Distressed by the debts, she hanged herself to death, it is said. The deceased is survived by three daughters and a son. Although the girls are married, the husband of one of the girls died while the other is suffering from cancer. According to villagers and farmer leaders, the cotton crop had been damaged due to pink weevil in the past and this year's wheat crop was also below par which upset Pritam Kaur and she died by suicide. The farmer leaders demanded that the entire loan of the deceased's family be waived and her family be given financial help and one member be provided with a government job.