Raipur: The opposition BJP on Wednesday presented an 84-point charge sheet in the Chhattisgarh Assembly as part of its no-confidence motion moved against the Congress government in the state where the Assembly polls are due next year. A debate on the no-confidence motion is underway in the House and is likely to continue till late evening.

On the last day of the six-day monsoon session of the Assembly, the debate was initiated on the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP during which the opposition members accused the Congress of having failed on several fronts and ditching farmers, youth and government employees. Leader of Opposition Dharam Lal Kaushik tabled the charge-sheet in the House.

Initiating the debate, senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hit out at the Congress government and said the no-trust motion was brought as a minister had himself expressed no confidence in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Even the administration does not have faith in the government, he claimed.

Why didn't the CM expelled that minister? The CM does not have the courage. Even the minister did not have courage and wanted to stick to the cabinet, Agrawal claimed.

He was referring to minister T S Singh Deo, who on July 16 resigned from the panchayat and rural development department, one of the four portfolios held by him, claiming he was being sidelined. In a four-page letter to the chief minister, Singh Deo cited various reasons saying he was unable to fulfil targets of the department as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto), given the "current scenario".

Singh Deo remained absent in the Assembly during the ongoing monsoon session. Citing claims made by the minister in his letter to the CM, Agrawal claimed the state government snatched 18 lakh houses of the poor to which they were entitled under the Prime Minister Aawas Yojna as funds under the state's share were not provided for the scheme.

He said a committee headed by chief secretary was constituted to approve works of the panchayat department against the Rule of Business. How can officials grant nod to works approved by a minister? he questioned. He also levelled allegations against the government on several fronts. Refuting the charges, Chhattisgarh Congress chief and MLA Mohan Markam said the state government has fulfilled 30 out of its 36 poll promises in the last three-and-a-half years.

He highlighted the government's achievements and claimed the unemployment rate has significantly declined in the state. He alleged that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) indulged in dividing the people and society. (PTI)