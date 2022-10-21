Maha: Two died, one missing while cleaning septic tank in Pune
Maha: Two died, one missing while cleaning septic tank in Pune
Pune: Two persons died and one went missing while cleaning a septic chamber of a private society manually in the Wagholi area of Pune on Friday. Officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said that the Fire Brigade was informed that the employees working there got trapped inside the chamber at 7 am. They also said that two persons have been rescued in a critical condition. (Further details awaited)
