Ahmedabad: Around 22 people are feared dead due to consumption of illicit liquor, all of whom were receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Bhavnagar after suffering side effects of the consumption. The hospital authorities have confirmed that out of the 47 people who were admitted to the hospital, around 22 succumbed to the poisonous liquor while receiving treatment.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken up the investigation of the matter. IG Ashok Yadav has also constituted an SIT and ordered an investigation.

Other than Bhavnagar, several other areas in the vicinity including Dhandhuka, Bhavnagar and Botad have registered an increase in the number of patients as well as deaths caused because of poisonous liquor in the recent past.

Moreover, illegal liquor has been a controversial issue in the state for the past few months, also leading to political wrangling.