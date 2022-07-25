Botad (Gujarat): At least eight people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad and Ahmedabad districts. According to sources, six people died in Dhandhuka and two in Botad Hospital.

In Rojid village of Botad, about 10 people fell ill after consuming spurious liquor. They were admitted to two hospitals for treatment. Six of them are feared dead. Police have reached the hospitals and are investigating the matter. In both districts at least 14 to 20 persons fell ill after drinking the liquor. Ahmedabad Range Inspector General V. Chandrashekhar told the media, "Four dead bodies were brought from Dhandhuka Taluka at the government hospital, four other persons are under treatment, their condition is stable."

Also read: Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death toll reaches 41, administration still silent

The officer further said, "Two bodies were disposed of in the morning and two were sent for the post-mortem and only after the report comes, the police will be able to know whether they died because of any chemical or any other reasons." But, the family members told the police that the deceased and those under treatment had drunk country liquor on Sunday night.

In Botad district, two patients were admitted to the hospital. Arti Parma's husband Vashram was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning after he complained of vision loss and vomiting. According to her, Vashram and 10 others from the Rojida village had drunk country liquor and most of them had fallen ill. Bhavnagar Range Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav rushed to Botad. A medical team from the Bhavnagar district hospital has also been rushed to Botad hospital, said sources. Despite a ban on the sale and manufacturing of liquor in Gujarat, country-made and IMFL liquor is easily available in the state.