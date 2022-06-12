Panihati (West Bengal): Three persons died on Sunday due to extreme heat at a massive religious gathering in the Panihati area of West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district. The incident took place at ISKCON temple at Panihati in the North 24 Paraganas district. According to sources in the district police, all the three deceased were aged above 60. They further revealed that 15 more have fallen ill due to heat and overcrowding at the venue.

"Distressed to know of 3 old devotees' death due to heat and humidity in Danda Mahotsav at ISKCON temple at Panihati. CP and DM have rushed, and all help is being provided. My condolences to the bereaved families, solidarity to devotees," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated in a tweet.

Dhrubajyoti Dey, Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore Commissionerate said that the three deceased were rushed to hospital after they fell ill but were declared brought dead by doctors. He also said that the three fell ill due to heat amid overcrowding at the religious event known as 'Doi-Chirey Mela'.

However, there are different claims regarding the death toll at the event. Panihati Municipality chairman Moloy Roy said that four persons including two women died in the incident. Local MLA Nirmal Ghosh said that visitors fell ill due to extreme heat and humidity. Among others who have fallen ill, some have been taken to Sagar Dutta State General Hospital and Balaram State General Hospital.

Also read: Bengal: Fresh violence in Howrah's Panchla; protesters clash with police, reshuffle dist police

Speaking to the media, the son-in-law of two of deceased-identified as Subhash Pal said and his wife Shukla-Debashish Banik said that the elderly couple came to the temple to offer prayers but fell unconscious due to the heat and later died.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the organisers of the event failed to control the crowd which resulted in the incident. However, the organisers denied the allegation. Locals said that the over 500-year-old annual fair was not organized for the last two years due to the Covid-19 outbreak adding that since the number of Covid cases came down this year it was held again. (With agency inputs)