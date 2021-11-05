Gopalganj (Bihar): The death toll in the Gopalganj hooch tragedy rose to twenty on Thursday, with 18 people having lost their lives in the Mahmadpur police station area of the district, and 15 others in West Champaran district. According to reports, six others are still in critical condition and are being treated in the district hospital.

Meanwhile, the SHO of Mohammadpur police station and a watchman were suspended for having failed to curb illegal trade, police said on Friday.

"Raids have been conducted and 6 sachets of liquor have been recovered from the house of one accused and about 24 sachets of spirit liquor from the house of another accused. The Alcohol will be tested to identify the contents and the matter is under investigation. Four people have been taken into custody for questioning. The raids are being held in the entire area to trace the origins," SDPO Sanjeev Kumar said.

Among those deceased are - Chhote Lal Soni (50) from Rasauli-Masrakh, Chapra; Santosh Gupta (38), Chhotelal Prasad (30), Mukesh Ram (30) and Rambabu Rai (40) from Mahammadpur, Gopalganj; Ramesh Ram (45), Inderjit Ram (30), Chandrama Ram (50), Baliram Ram (35) and Suraj Ram (30) from Mangolpur; Gyanchandra Ram (40) and Raj Mohan Ram (35) from Hakam, Baikunthpur; Dharmendra Ram (20) from Kushahar, Muhammadpur; Chunnu Pandey (38) and Yogendra Mahto (40) from Bucheya, Sidhwalia; Mohan Ram (48) Lohijra from Sidhwalia; Durga Sharma (50) from Balra Hasanpur, Sidhwalia and Neeraj Manjhi (27) Jhanjhawa from Sidhwalia.