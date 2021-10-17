Kottayam: The death toll from heavy rains and landslides in Kerala rose to 21 after twelve more bodies were recovered from Kottayam and Idukki districts on Sunday. The State's Information and Public Relations Department confirmed 13 bodies have been recovered from Kottayam and eight from Idukki so far.

The search and rescue operations by the NDRF, police and the Fire Force are still underway at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people reportedly went missing due to landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains. Personnel of the Army, Navy and the Air Force have also been pressed into service to assist injured and displaced people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in rain-related incidents in Kerala. "It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi tweeted.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," he said in another tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured full support to the flood-hit state. "We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety," Shah said in a tweet.

The high ranges of the state are experiencing an almost similar situation to that of the devastating floods of 2018 and 2019. However, the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) brings relief. The forecasting agency has predicted that intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal is likely to reduce from Sunday.

Yesterday there was a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian sea adjoining Kerala. Today morning it is markedly less. It is weakened today. Because of its effect, yesterday there was extreme rainfall, more than 29 cm rainfall, news agency ANI quoted IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar as saying on Sunday. "However, a trough marked less in the morning. A trough of low tide is still there. Due to its influence, there can be rainfall at the most 6-7 cm. But there would be a significant reduction as compared to yesterday. After that, there will be clear weather," Kumar said.