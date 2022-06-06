Uttarkashi/Dehradun: The death toll in the Uttarkashi bus accident has reached 26 whereas four others, who were injured, are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital in Uttarakashi. The accident took place near Damta on the Yamunotri Highway in the Uttarkashi district in which pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh were travelling. On receiving information, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Dehradun late in the night and enquired about the condition of the injured.

According to information, on Sunday, a bus bearing No UK 041541 of Madhya Pradesh carrying passengers fell into a 200-metre deep gorge near Damta on the Yamunotri Highway. In all, 30 passengers were travelling in the bus when it fell into the ditch. This bus had left from Haridwar with passengers and was proceeding to Yamunotri when the mishap took place. Soon after receiving information, SDRF, NDRF and the police team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Due to darkness, there were some problems in continuing the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the injured have been brought to Dehradun where they are undergoing treatment and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who went to enquire about the heath of the injured, said that proper arrangements have been made for the treatment of all the injured. Similarly, all the bodies have been recovered and the search is on for two more. "We are in touch with family members and arrangements are being made to transport the bodies via road and if needed by air," he said.

Read: 25 dead after bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, PM offers condolences

Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the officials of the Uttarakhand government in the Police Control Room. In the meeting, he discussed the relief and rescue operations and necessary guidelines were given to officials concerned. He thanked the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and the administration for the prompt action. Shivraj Singh Chauhan also discussed with the doctors regarding treatment. He said that the best arrangements would be made for the treatment of the injured. Furthermore, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will go to Damta on Monday where the accident took place.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his tweet said, "The bus accident in Uttarakhand is very painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. Under the supervision of the State government, the local administration was engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am announcing an ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and RS 50,000 for the injured."

Condoling the death of 26 people, Chief Minister Singh Dhami tweeted that "Unfortunate news has been received about the accident of a passenger bus near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Soon after receiving information, the district administration has been directed for speedy relief and rescue work. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear the hardship. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured.