Kamareddy (Telangana): The death toll in the Kamareddy district of Telangana mounted to nine as four more persons succumbed since Sunday night, according to officials. Sixteen other injured were undergoing treatment at different hospitals and the condition of two of them was stated to be critical. The accident took place when the Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming in opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot.

The deceased and injured hail from Chialrgi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning to their village after attending obsequies of a relative, who died recently in a neighbouring village. According to police, overspeed and negligence by the driver of Tata Ace led to the collision. The deceased have been identified as driver Saiulu (25), Lacchava (45), Anjavva (40), Veeramani (38), ASayavvah (40), Veeravva (70), Gangamani (45), Yellaiah (45) and Pochaiah (44).

Read: Seven killed, 19 others injured in Telangana as lorry collides with mini-truck