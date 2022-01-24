Mumbai: One more person succumbed to injuries suffered on Monday in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building at Tardeo in Mumbai, raising the death toll in the incident to seven, according to a civic official.

The 38-year-old male patient, who was undergoing treatment at the BYL Nair Hospital, was declared dead in the morning, the official said as per information received from doctors.

Out of the 12 other injured persons, who were undergoing treatment at Bhatia Hospital, six were critical and the remaining were stable, he said, adding that another injured person being treated at Masina Hospital in Byculla area was also critical.

Earlier, six people died and 24 others were injured in the blaze that erupted on Saturday at Sachinam Heights, a ground-plus-20-storey building located opposite the Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

With the death of one more, the toll has gone up to seven and the number of injured stands at 23, of whom seven have already been discharged while the others are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the official said.

