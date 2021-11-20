Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Deaths in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh increased to to 20. According to officials, 12 persons were declared dead in Kadapa and eight others in Anantapur. Many are reported to be missing in rain-hit areas. Schools remain closed in Kadapa and Tirupati.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with Collectors of the flood-hit districts and asked them to step up rescue and relief measures. The Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa have been witnessing a worst deluge in years while rivers and rivulets are in spate.