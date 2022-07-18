Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A youth living in Asind town in Bhilwara district has received threats on social media in the same manner as the Udaipur murder case. The young man lodged a case in the Asind police station, where after registering the case, the Asind police started an investigation.

Asind police station in-charge Satish Meena said they have registered the case. To mention, one of the accused in the tailor Kanhaiyalal murder case was also born in Asind town of Bhilwara district. There is a lot of resentment among the people of the area after the Udaipur incident. The victim said that 10 days ago, he had put a post on Facebook. In that, there was nothing like disturbing communal sentiments or hurting anyone's sentiments.

After three days of it, a young man threatened him through a comment on Facebook. After this, the accused sent photographs of the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case, Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, with sharp weapons, which scared him. He has lodged a case in the Asind police station and security has been provided to him by the police. He wants the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

According to ASI Narayan Lal of Asind police station, "a case has been registered on the basis of the youth's report and the police are in constant touch with the youth. Police have been deployed outside the victim's house and in the area of ​​the town. The Facebook ID of the person who made the threat is unavailable at the moment. The police are closely monitoring this entire incident."