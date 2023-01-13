Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three elderly beggars living on a pavement died of heart attack in cold wave conditions in Ujjain city here. This was revealed in a post-mortem report finding conducted on the deceased. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from three places - Narsingh Ghat locality, Gangaur Darwaza and Bharat Mata Ashram. Among the three deceased, the identity of two beggars was not known whereas one homeless has been identified as Nagu Rao.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been under the grip of icy cold wave. Experts say during the winter season, people specially elderly persons become vulnerable to heart attack. Now the death of three beggars in the city in the age bracket of seventy to seventy-five years has put officials on their toes.

Ujjain Collector Asheesh Singh, sharing information about these deaths, said, "Post-mortem report of the deceased revealed that they died of heart attack. They were having co-morbidities also. This didn't mean that beggars suffered attack due to cold wave conditions prevailing in the state. I have issued instructions to officials to shift homeless to Rain Baseras (shelters for the homeless). Besides, officials were asked to make bonfire arrangements at several places of the city."