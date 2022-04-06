Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The verbal duel between the two families staying at Ujalla Nagar under Vanbhulpura police station in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, turned vicious that one tenant pushed five months pregnant wife of the other tenant from the third floor of the building which eventually led to her death.

On Tuesday evening, the tenants engaged in a verbal joust over some previous remarks which resulted in the death of Manju Devi (21) wife of Kuldeep. Manju was five months pregnant. Jolted by the incident, the family members of Manju took her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police also rushed to the hospital and later sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer of Vanbhulpura police station, Niraj Bhakuni, said, "the deceased Manju originally hailed from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. Asharam's family is the main culprit. They are staying in rented accommodation close to Manju's house. We are trying out find out who pushed Manju from the third floor of the building. No one has filed a complaint in this regard. The culprit will be arrested once the complaint is registered. Prima facie it appears that the dispute arose over the exchange of some remarks between the two families."