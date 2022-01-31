Bhopal: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Devi Shandilya's 'Goseva Bharati Gaushala' located in Berasia has created a stir on Sunday after numerous cows were found dead near the cowshed. The action is being taken on the orders of the Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania by registering an FIR against the Gaushala operator.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He expressed grief over the death of cows in a private gaushala in Berasia and said, "I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Action is being taken by registering an FIR against the gaushala operator. The state government will take proper care of the cows by taking the operation into its own hands."

Earlier on Sunday, as soon as the information was received, the district administration including Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania reached the spot and handled the matter. An FIR was registered against the gaushala operator Nirmala Shandilya for negligence while the people of the area have made many serious allegations against the operator Nirmala of smuggling cows and selling their leather and bones after starving the cows.

The collector said that we have constituted a five-member team. The number of dead cows has not been counted yet, prima facie 50 to 60 cows have died. It is inhumane to not perform the rituals of the cows who had died.

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh tweeted, "if someone was non-BJP or non-Hindu, then by now NSA would have been imposed on her, her houses would have been demolished but Mrs Shandilya is a BJP and VHP leader, efforts are being made to save her."