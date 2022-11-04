Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The death of a grocery shop owner in police custody in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh triggered an uproar. Relatives of the shop owner created a ruckus at a hospital where the youth died. The kin of the deceased also blamed the police for custodial death.

On the other hand, the police claimed that the deceased while undergoing a Covid-19 test at a hospital; his medical condition worsened leading to his death.

City SP Santosh Kumar Meena while confirming the incident said, "Police received information from the Daraganj area of the town that a tiff broke out over the pathway in the locality. A person Lokesh Sharma was arrested from the locality and booked under sections 151 and 116 of the IPC. Sharma was taken to a hospital for a Covid-19 test. After some time, he fell ill and died at the hospital. We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and other legal formalities will ensue thereafter."