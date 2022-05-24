Chennai: The suspected alcohol-induced death of a person at a rave party in Chennai triggered a chain of events. Police got a wind of an 'illegal' get-together at a city mall and began searching for the culprits. Party revellers were, now, venting ire on social media against the Chennai police for spoiling the mood of participants. Police have been searching for those rave party attendees, who were critical of the police action. The participants were bad-mouthing against Chennai police. On the other hand, police started investigation over the death of a youth, who was one of the participants at the rave party. The youth died due to excessive intake of liquor. The party was organised at a mall in Anna Nagar locality of Chennai and the said get-together didn't have permission from the Chennai police administration to hold an event, said police sources.

The DJ show titled 'The Great Indian Gatherings' was organised on May 21 (Saturday) at a popular mall in the Anna Nagar area of Chennai. Leading DJ Mandra Gora from Brazil was enthralling the audience and a large number of people attended the event. Amid the party, Praveen, an employee of a private IT company at Madipakkam, who was at the event, became unconscious due to alleged excessive intake of alcohol, said sources.

Friends took Praveen to a private hospital, but he didn't get admission there, then he was rushed to a government hospital where he died. Thereafter, the Chennai police learned about the illegal liquor party at the mall. The party went on even after the death of Praveen. In the meantime, police appeared at the scene. On seeing police at the event, DJ Mandra Gora and some youths used unparliamentary language against the police. The video went viral on social media, added the source.

Police dispersed the party revellers. "Prima facie it appeared that DJ did not get permission from the police for holding the party where liquor was served to the participants. Besides, the place where the party was organised had been given a licence to operate a coffee shop only. The outlet was sealed by the police. Police associated with Anna Nagar Prohibition Enforcement Division on May 22 arrested managers Nikash Bojraj, Bharathi and bar employee Edwin for holding the DJ show, wherein liquor was served to participants without obtaining permission from the authorities," said a police officer. Besides, "we are searching for the remaining culprits in the matter. The owner of the private mall where the illegal activities were going on, was also grilled. Police were also scanning the Twitter IDs of those used for making remarks against the Chennai police," said the officer.