Udaipur: A 22-year-old deaf and mute girl has been allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Udaipur by three people, police said on Thursday. The woman was found destitute on October 21 following which police had taken her to the shelter home. The girl tried to escape from the shelter home late on Wednesday night.

During this, she fell from the wall and broke her leg. After this, she was admitted to MB Hospital. Ramsumer Meena, SHO, Hiran Magri Police Station said, that the woman was found four to five months pregnant. He said that with the help of a sign language expert, the girl conveyed that she was raped. After this, a case was registered on October 23.

According to Meena, the girl has identified three people as assailants, who are also deaf and mute. Further investigation in the matter is going on, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far. The woman's mother works as domestic help.