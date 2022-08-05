Ranchi: Dead rat has been found in patients' food in a government hospital, RINPAS in Ranchi on Thursday. According to sources, a rat was seen in the food served to the patients, which was lying in the cooking vessel. People took pictures of the dead rat.

Jayati Simlayi, Director of RINPAS said, "An FIR has been lodged at Kanke police station on the whole matter. The accused has been identified. This kind of work has been done to malign the name of the organization. A case has also been registered in the cyber police station to nab other people involved in the case," he added.

RINPAS treats mentally ill patients and the quality of food for such patients needs special attention, but when the patient is mentally ill and a dead mouse is found in the food, it will not be wrong to say that the lives of the patients are being played with due to the carelessness of the staff, said kin of a patient.