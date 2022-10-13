Sitapur(UP): In all, 40 children from a government school here were rushed to a hospital after they accidentally consumed milk in which a dead lizard was found. Milk was offered to students as a part of the mid-day meal served in school. The incident was reported on Wednesday at the Composite School of Gopalpur West in the Gondlamau block. The Sandana police have taken cognizance of the matter.

The lizard in the milk was first spotted by one of the cooks at the school after the children had already consumed the milk. The children also started panicking after the cook spotted the lizard, which is assumed to have fallen into the milk pot while it was boiling. The school authorities alerted the police as well as the parents of the students about the incident. Under the police's supervision, all 40 students, who consumed the milk, were sent to the Gondlamau Health Centre here. Block Education Officer Pushpraj and a team of doctors conducted medical checkups of the students.

As informed by DM Anuj Singh, 40 out of the 48 students present for the class had drunk the milk. "All 40 students have been put through medical examination and are reported to be in stable condition. Although the official medical reports are not out yet, we have not received complaints from any of the students so far. We will conduct a thorough investigation as this is a matter of grave irresponsibility. Whoever is found accountable for this shall face strict action," Singh said.

Some students, however, complained of headaches and uneasiness after the incident. A few students also said that the school teachers and authorities had asked them not to inform anyone about the incident though most students had alerted their parents about it, which led to immediate action.