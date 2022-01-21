Keonjhar (Odisha): In a bizarre incident, a newborn baby declared dead by doctors started showing signs of life seconds before it was to be buried by the parents. The incident took place in Keonjhar district of Odisha on January 19. According to sources, Raimani Munda, wife of Sunia Munda of Khadikapada village delivered a baby at Karanjia hospital.

Odisha: 'Dead' infant comes to life at burial ground

The doctor, however, declared the baby dead after which the distraught parents took it home, where they were joined by the neighbours to bury the 'dead' baby in the nearby graveyard. However, sources said, as soon as they prepared a grave for the body, the infant started crying and showing signs of life.

"The baby started crying and moving its body like a normal infant," sources added. Shocked, the parents along with other locals rushed the baby back to the hospital where it was treated. Locals also raised a hue and cry against the erring doctor and demanded action for his carelessness.

