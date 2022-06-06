Balaghat (MP): In a bizarre incident, a 75-year-old man's dead body was exhumed from a Christian graveyard a day after being buried and cremated as per Hindu rituals. The incident was reported in the Baihar police station of the Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, where the dead body of a missing person was recovered, and later a family identified the deceased as their family member and performed his last rites.

But on the next day, another family reached out to police and claimed that the deceased man belonged to their family. After which the dead body was dug out from the grave and cremated. Baihar Ukwa police station officials said that Amit James had lodged a missing report of his father Anand James at Ukwa police station. On May 31, police recovered a body at the river bank and the family was contacted. The family reached and identified the deceased as Anand James, after which the body was handed to them.

But on the next day, when the Baiga family, residents of Malajkhand Tigipur, saw the photo of the deceased on WhatsApp, they lodged a complaint at Baihar police station claiming that the deceased is their family member and identified him as Sukhlal Parte. After which the body was exhumed and with mutual consent of two families, the body was cremated.

