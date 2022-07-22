Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): People residing in the locality became suspicious when a foul smell started emanating from the area. They then informed the police. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and broke open the locked house and recovered the bodies of woman constable Savita Rani Hembrom, her minor daughter and mother Lakhiya Hembrom. Later, they sent the bodies for post-mortem. Jamshedpur SSP Prabhat Kumar said the possibility of a murder could not be ruled out. The experts from the forensic department have been investigating the case. The SSP, along with his police team, has been camping at the spot.