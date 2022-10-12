Dumka (Jharkhand): The body of a female student of class 10th was found hanging from a tree in Badtalla village of Dumka district in Jharkhand on Wednesday. This is the fourth such incident in the district during the last one-and-a-half months after two girl students were burnt alive by pouring petrol and a tribal girl was raped and her body was hanged from a tree.

The 15-year-old minor tribal girl has been identified as Anjali Soren of Amgachi village of the same police station area. She was a 10th-class student in a high school in Shikaripada in the district.

It has been said that Anjali had come to her uncle’s house in Badtalla during the Durga Puja holidays and had left on Friday. Since then she went missing and no trace of her was found.

On Wednesday morning, some villagers found a dead body hanging from a tree and the police were informed. After getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the dead body which was in a decomposed state. Later, the family members of the girl identified the dead body.

According to Kathikund police station in-charge Shyamal Kumar Mandal, "The family members had informed that the girl has gone missing at the police station, a day earlier on Tuesday evening. The body was sent to Phoolo Jhano Medical College Hospital, Dumka for post-mortem. It will be known only after the post-mortem report and further investigation whether the girl has committed suicide or someone has killed her," he added.

Earlier, a 14-year-old girl was killed and her body was hanged on a tree in Shriamda village of Mufassil police station area of ​​Dumka district. It was revealed in the investigation that she was murdered after the rape. In this case, the police also arrested the accused and sent him to jail.