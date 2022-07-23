New Delhi: After the recovery of the body of a man from the refrigerator has sent shockwaves among the residents of Lane Number 7 of Gautampuri locality in Delhi where the deceased was residing. He was an advocate by profession and his family was staying separately a few yards away at another house.

Police recovered the body from North-East Delhi's Seelampur locality. Police said the deceased has been identified as the 50-year-old Zakir, a resident of Lane Number 7, living in the Gautampuri locality of Delhi's Seelampur. When a caller rang up a PCR van and wanted to know the whereabouts of Zakir as the latter was not picking up the phone, then only the incident came to light.

A police officer said, "On Friday evening at around 7 pm, the police received a PCR call from the Seelampur locality in which the caller was saying that his relative was not picking up the phone. When a police team was sent to the house, they found Zakir's body inside a fridge."Sensing the gravity of the situation, the FSL team, along with personnel, from the Crime Branch rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The body was sent for autopsy. A police team has been scanning the CCTV footage to identify the visitors coming to the house, police sources said.