Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): Tension and chaos prevailed in Kakinada city in Andhra Pradesh after the driver of MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar was found dead in the YSR Congress leader’s car in the early hours of Friday, officers said.

The Legislative Council member had called his driver T Subramanyam’s brother at around 2 am on Friday and said that they were involved in an accident, the police said. Later the MLC allegedly drove to the apartment where the driver’s family lived and asked his family members to remove the body from his car. When the family questioned him about what happened, the MLC summoned another car and left, leaving behind his car with the body of the driver still inside, officers added.

Angry family members, relatives, and locals have refused to remove the body from the vehicle and have prevented the police from approaching the vehicle. They have demanded the MLC’s arrest and that a post-mortem be conducted on the driver’s body. Several local organizations, including Dalit unions, have threatened to storm the district collector’s office seeking justice for the driver’s family.

A family member said Subramanyam had worked for the MLC for five years before quitting about five months ago. The family member alleged that the MLC held a grudge against Subramanyam for some reason, and he and his friends had taken him from his home Thursday evening for a birthday party.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded the immediate arrest of YSRCP MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar for 'murdering' his former car driver. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP MLC arrived in his car, kidnapped Subrahmanyam, and returned only to hand over the dead body around midnight.

Lokesh also demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Subrahmanyam, who worked as a car driver for the YSRCP MLC till four months ago. The TDP leader strongly condemned the manner in which the police did not even respond when the victim's parents complained about the ghastly crime. After eliminating the car driver, the MLC Babu and his followers tried to turn the murder into an accidental death, he said.