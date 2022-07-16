Dantewada: A video of two men carrying a dead body of a woman on a cot in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada is getting viral on social media, unmasking the fake claims of development made by the government bodies. In the video, two men can be seen walking down the road, holding the cot hanging with bamboo on their shoulders while another woman walks along with them.

The deceased was identified as Jogi Podium, a resident of Tikanpal in Kuakonda block of Dantewada district who died in Renganar because of illness. As his family is poor, they did not have any money to hire a private vehicle, so they decided to carry the body on the cot. After carrying the dead body for 10 km, luckily Kuakonda police officer Chandan Singh saw them and arranged a vehicle, and sent the dead body to Tikanpal for its final rites.