Raipur (Chhattisgarh): With the recovery of four bodies of the same family at Tilda locality in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh has caused panic among the residents. The house was bolted from the outside and lights were on. On seeing no activities inside the house for quite some time, the people of the area became suspicious.

Those living next door to the house were alarmed when they found lights were on and it was bolted from the outside. The neighbors and residents informed the police. Police then rushed to Tilda Nevra locality of Raipur. They broke open the locks to enter the house. Police also broke open the locks on the grills of the house.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Jain, a businessman, his wife Ruchi, and two sons--Bittu and Bhaiyu. Deceased Pankaj Jain was found lying on the floor; a crowbar was also kept beside his body, whereas his wife's body was hanging from a ceiling fan and the bodies of the two children were found in a room, police said. Prima facie it looks to be a murder. Police were collecting information from the local people besides scanning the CCTV footage. IG OP Pal also visited the spot to investigate the matter, said police sources.