Kannauj: Dead bodies of cattle were seen floating near the confluence of river Kali and river Ganga with stray dogs and crows scavenging on them in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, a government official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate of Kannauj Rakesh Kumar Mishra cited a report from the Chief Veterinary Officer to say 37 dead cattle were found floating at the confluence on Friday. Of them, 20 were buffaloes and the rest were cows, he said.

The incident came to light after the video made by the villagers of disembarking bodies went viral on social media which also raised questions over the arrangements at the Gaushalas in the district.

As per the reports, at the confluence of Kali and Ganga rivers in Gumtiya village near Mahadevi Ganga Ghat, 50 bodies of cows have been seen disembarking in the river.

However, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sada) Umakant Tiwari said no cattle had died in the district as per the information obtained from the villagers and the cowsheds.

He said the possibility of the bodies coming from the neighboring districts cannot be ruled out. The SDM said that the bodies of the cattle were taken out from the river and were buried in pits using JCBs. Tiwari said a probe is on to know about the origin of the dead bodies.

(With agency inputs)

