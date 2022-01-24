New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday called for an important COVID 19 meeting to be held on Thursday, in order to discuss the current COVID situation in the capital. This comes amid a record infection rate of 13.32% being recorded on Sunday.

The meeting, to be held on 12:30 pm on Thursday, will see participants such as Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Delhi Police Commissioner, Principal Secretary Home among other participants.

The meeting, as per information, will discuss a possible implementation of the level four red alert in Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The status of vaccination will also be discussed at the meeting. In case of a red alert being issued, construction work will be allowed only in those places where the workers live on the site.

Manufacturing units and essential services industries will stay open, while malls and weekly markets will remain completely closed.

A red alert will also see takeaways and delivery facilities being available, but bans will be imposed on socio-cultural, religious, political and all other sorts of gatherings.