New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at a meeting held on Friday took several important decisions pertaining to Covid curbs. All restrictions pertaining to Covid 19 have been lifted. Besides, the decision to lift the Night Curfew was also taken. The night curfew will be lifted from Monday. Apart from this, the fine amount for not wearing the mask has been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500.

Night Curfew in Delhi will be lifted from Monday: Source

On the other hand, traveling in buses and metros have been allowed in a standing position. The classes in different Delhi schools will start operating on an offline mode from April 1. Opening timings for shops and restaurants have also been removed, added the source. Nonetheless, the thrust will be on testing, surveillance, and vaccination.